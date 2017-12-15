Shocker game will bring thousands to downtown, fans asked to come early

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of people will be headed to downtown Wichita Saturday to see the Shockers take on Oklahoma at Intrust Bank Arena.

Today, the arena sent out some advice.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., 90 minutes before the 3:00 p.m. tip off. Officials say you should give yourself time for security checks at the entrances.

In addition to downtown city parking, there will be parking at Lawrence Dumont Stadium, with a free shuttle service.

You can also use the Coleman parking lot at 2nd and St. Francis.

