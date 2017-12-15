Shocker game will bring thousands to downtown, fans asked to come early

By Published:
The August 17th Shot of the Day comes from Alan Smith who took this shot of Intrust Bank Arena after the storms.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of people will be headed to downtown Wichita Saturday to see the Shockers take on Oklahoma at Intrust Bank Arena.

Today, the arena sent out some advice.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., 90 minutes before the 3:00 p.m. tip off. Officials say you should give yourself time for security checks at the entrances.

In addition to downtown city parking, there will be parking at Lawrence Dumont Stadium, with a free shuttle service.

You can also use the Coleman parking lot at 2nd and St. Francis.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s