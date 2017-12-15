Protesters gather outside Sen. Moran’s office to talk tax bill

Published:
Protesters gathered in front of Senator Jerry Moran's Wichita office to bring attention to the new tax bill. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group demonstrated outside Senator Jerry Moran’s Wichita office today.

They say they wanted to let him know how they felt about the new tax bill.

They sang songs and speakers from several groups talked about how the tax plan will affect their organizations.

One woman says she feels the senators aren’t listening to the people.

“I’m one of those people who has been writing emails, and making phone calls, and I had had it,” said Vernette Chance. “And I thought there’s got to be something else we can do, say.. to try to get through to them. I don’t know that anything matters, they’re going to be voting on this thing anyway, and it still sounds terrible.”

The final tax bill was released late Friday afternoon.

