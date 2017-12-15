Protect your home during holiday travel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — During the holidays, many people plan to visit relatives or take a vacation. However, a lot can go wrong if you aren’t prepared.

According to Wichita police, burglaries often occur during the daytime, rather than at night.

Police recommend homeowners be proactive during the holiday season.

The Wichita Police Department offers a vacation watch for residents.

“Individuals can get a hold of their substation, and they are able to enter that information into our database,” said Capt. Lem Moore. “The beat officers and the community police officers get that information and they are able to do extra watches.”

Officers will check in-between calls and when time allows it.

To request a vacation watch, visit WPD’s website.

Police recommend these other safety tips:

Buy a timer for lights – Make it seem like someone is at home.

Stop mail and newspaper delivery – Don’t show a burglar you’re not home with a pile of newspapers at your doorstep.

Ask a trusted neighbor or friend check on your home

Remove any spare keys from outside

According to WPD, Wichita saw 202 residential burglaries in December 2015; 195 burglaries in 2016; and this month (as of 12/11) saw 87 residential burglaries.

Social media

Even though you may be excited to go on vacation, it’s important to limit the information you share on social media sites.

Police recommend not ‘checking-in’ when you are away from your home.

“That could be a huge problem because you are giving a play-by-play of where you’re at,” said Capt. Moore. “So anyone that wants to do bad or harm to you is able to track your movements.”

Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson added to wait to post any photos on social media until you return home.