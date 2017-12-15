Police arrest 11 for soliciting prostitution in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department performed a special assignment Thursday targeting individuals coming to the Broadway corridor attempting to engage in sexual relations.

According to Sgt. Bob Gulliver, Wichita Police Department, 11 people were arrested.

Gulliver said the message police are trying to send is, “if you come down to engage in this activity, you could be leaving with us.”

Gulliver said prostitution is one of the main complaints the police department is receiving from area businesses.

The latest arrests come six months into a four-year project of increased community policing in the Broadway corridor.

Police report that it is part of an effort to be more involved and accessible to residents and business owners in the area.