Parking information for sold out Wichita State vs Oklahoma basketball game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Due to the large crowds expected for the Wichita State vs. Oklahoma game at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, Dec. 16, and the security checks performed at each entrance, fans are highly encouraged to arrive early and leave ample time for driving and parking downtown. Doors for the game will open 90 minutes in advance at 1:30 p.m. with the game starting at 3:00 p.m.

In addition to the downtown City parking lots, parking is also available at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium located at 300 S. Sycamore Street. Free shuttles will offer transportation between the stadium and the arena and shuttles will begin running at 1:00 p.m. Fans are also encouraged to utilize the Coleman Parking Lot at the intersection of Second Street and St. Francis, just north of INTRUST Bank Arena.

For more details, visit parkdowntown.org.