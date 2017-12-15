No bones about it: be conscientious about what treats you give your dog at Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Around Christmas, posts circulate on Facebook about treats that are harmful for your dog.

The problem, according to veterinarians, is misinformation spreads so quickly. KSN went to an expert to set the record straight.

“There are a lot of products out there on the pet food shelf in the pet food aisle that are marketed for your dog that are simply not a good idea,” Dr. Gary Stamps, veterinarian at Animal Hospital at Auburn Hills said.

First, Stamps said to avoid real animal bones, like a turkey leg or a ham bone.

“Real bones can be really really harmful. Not only the chewing process can break teeth, I can’t tell you the number of pets we’ve had in that we have to extract teeth because they’re fractured beyond repair because they’ve chewed on bones,” Stamps said.

Stamps adds, deer antlers are bones.

“If you can’t bend it and you can’t indent it with your fingernail, it’s probably something that’s too hard,” Stamps said.

As for rawhides, purchasing ones manufactured in the United States is your safest bet.

“Ones manufactured out of the United States can have salmonella impregnated within the rawhide itself,” Stamps said.

Rawhides manufactured in other countries can have chemicals in them that are not allowed in American-made products.

