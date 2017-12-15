Memorial scholarship fund honors Perla Rodriguez

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A memorial scholarship has been set up honoring a Wichita woman who was killed this year.

Perla Rodriguez was an advocate for sexual assault victims. She was murdered in November.

Rodriguez worked at the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center. She was known by staff and patients for her kindness and desire to take care of others.

The group ICT SOS donated $1,000 to start the memorial scholarship as a way to honor her.

“Perla was such a huge part of our community and such a big part of helping us establish our education program that we do,” said Jennifer White, Executive Director of ICT SOS. “And so we feel like this is just a small way to honor her memory and be able to give back.”

ICT SOS also donated $24,000 to the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center.

