Lawsuit alleges girl was raped by boy in school bathroom

By Published:
(Media General photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A federal lawsuit alleges that a 12-year-old Kansas girl was raped by a boy in a school bathroom after a teacher failed to supervise their return to a classroom.

The Kansas City Star reports that the girl’s mother filed suit Thursday against Olathe Public Schools, the school board and the student who allegedly assaulted her daughter.

The suit says the victim and the boy finished an assignment in the common area at Olathe’s middle school in 2015 and the common area teacher sent them back to their classroom without supervision.

The suit says the boy pulled the girl into a boys bathroom and raped her. The girl told a teacher that day and was taken to a hospital.

A school district spokeswoman declined comment Friday, citing pending litigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s