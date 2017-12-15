KSN’s Mark Davidson announces a career change

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Mark Davidson announced on Friday that he is leaving the KSN family at the end of the month.

“Mark has been a valuable member of the KSN team for 12 years, and an integral part of the morning show for the past eight years,” said Steve South, General Manager, KSNW. “But we understand that he is ready to make a change that better fits his personal life. We wish him the very best in his next professional step.”

Mark talked about the reasons behind his decision on Kansas Today Friday.

“You guys are all part of my family here on Kansas Today and my KSN family so this is a tough decision for me,” said Davidson. “But ultimately, it came down to what was best for my family — my little unit — the three of us. So I’ve decided that at the end of the year I’m leaving KSN News to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.”

“As you know, this job is incredible, it’s fun, it’s unique. It also comes with its own set of challenges — a 2:30 a.m. wakeup call and it comes with months you can’t take vacation. Holidays are more of a suggestion than an actual reality. So, in wanting to be there for my wife and my daughter more often and to continue to have that quality time and be engaged and energized to give them what I give them, I felt that this was the time in my life to make that move.”

“It’s been a joy to work alongside Mark for so many years. He brings a great work ethic and sense of humor with him every day. I know he’ll bring that same dedication to his next professional step,” said Rachel Schrag Sommerfeld, News Director.

Mark will be working with IMA Financial Group as a producer and risk-assessor.

Mark came to Wichita in 2005 as a weekend sports anchor and reporter after spending the two previous years at WIBW in Topeka. He moved to the anchor desk in 2009.