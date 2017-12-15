Brownback announces Kansas’ interim commerce secretary is stepping down

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ interim commerce secretary is stepping down, the latest departure from Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration.

Brownback on Friday announced Jordan’s resignation. A replacement was not immediately named.

Jordan is among several officials to leave the administration as Brownback waits to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate for a job in President Donald Trump’s administration. Department for Children and Families Secretary Phyllis Gilmore and Department for Health and Environment Secretary Susan Mosier also left.

Jordan is a former state senator who has also served as revenue secretary and CEO of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors. He stepped into the role of commerce secretary when Antonio Soave resigned in June, two weeks after a business partner filed a lawsuit against him.

