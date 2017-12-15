Box Office Preview for Friday, December 15

Here is your Box Office Preview for Friday. You know you’ve been waiting for this one.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares to do battle with the First Order.

“Ferdinand”

FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.

“The Ballad of Lefty Brown”

Starring Bill Pullman, Peter Fonda, Joseph Lee Anderson, Jim Caviezel, Tommy Flanagan, and Kathy Baker.