Alaska lawmaker accused of inappropriate behavior resigns

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska lawmaker who was accused by several women of inappropriate behavior is resigning.

Staff for state Rep. Dean Westlake hand-delivered his resignation letter to the House speaker’s office on Friday.

The letter comes three days after Westlake said he would not resign.

The pressure mounted on the freshman Democrat from western Alaska after a growing number of women came forward claiming Westlake acted inappropriately or made them feel uncomfortable.

Westlake’s letter thanked the women who came forward and apologized.

One said she was grabbed in the buttocks.

There were also complaints about lingering hugs and inappropriate comments.

