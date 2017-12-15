Additional charges filed against former WaKeeney police chief

By Published:

TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – New charges have been filed against the former police chief of WaKeeney.

According to the Trego County attorney’s office, a total of ten new charges were filed against Terry Eberle.

The charges include two counts of perjury and eight counts of making false information.

Trego County attorney Chris Lyon said these charges stem from an ongoing investigation by the KBI. The charges are additional charges and they are not in place of previous charges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s