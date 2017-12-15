Additional charges filed against former WaKeeney police chief

TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – New charges have been filed against the former police chief of WaKeeney.

According to the Trego County attorney’s office, a total of ten new charges were filed against Terry Eberle.

The charges include two counts of perjury and eight counts of making false information.

Trego County attorney Chris Lyon said these charges stem from an ongoing investigation by the KBI. The charges are additional charges and they are not in place of previous charges.

