$23-million downtown development includes renovating historic Spaghetti Works building

If you drive around downtown Wichita, it’s not unusual to see vacant buildings.

Included in that group is the historic Spaghetti Works building by the In Trust Bank Arena.

But, that won’t be for long because a local developer is turning it into a $23-million development.

“We see this site as a fantastic opportunity, not only to bridge the east side of the tracks with the old town entertainment district with all the excitement going on on the west side of the tracks, and then the arena to the south,” said Nick Esterline, principal for the TGC Development Group.

TGC development will be renovating the old building into 41 apartment units.

And, then right across the road where the parking lot is across from Naftzger park, there will be 62,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

“I think the opportunity to have this new retail space that brings the new type of design construction is really going to be an interesting opportunity to have to provide new retailers to come to the downtown will be attractive for many people,” said Scot Rigby, assistant city manager.

Funds generated in property tax growth will help pay for the renovation of Naftzger Park that will be next to the mixed-use space.

“This park is going to be a park for everyone and that’s what we want,” said Lavonta Williams, city council member for the city of Wichita. “So, it’s not to push anyone out. It’s just to make some changes that are desperately needed in order for us to continue to attract those large conferences, and conventions to Wichita.”

City leaders say improvements to the park will play into the idea of making downtown a place that’s not only a work destination.

“What we don’t want to happen, to have happen is the five o’clock the sidewalks roll up and people go home back to the suburbs,” said Rigby. “The goal of this effort and the goal we’ve had for a number of different years is live work and play in the downtown.”

The city will vote on the development on Tuesday.

It calls for three phases starting with the apartments and the first commercial space.

The developers say the whole project could take up to five years to complete.