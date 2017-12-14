Wichita State continuing to grow national brand

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State Shockers are getting more and more praise by national media outlets. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi just put the Shockers as a one-seed in his latest edition of Bracketology, and the third-ranked men’s basketball team has a chance for yet another signature win this Saturday against Oklahoma.

The team is grateful to be considered one of the best in the country, but they know they wouldn’t have gotten this far without the success of previous Shockers teams. They also know their journey isn’t complete until they’re at the top. The Sooners and Shockers face off at 3 p.m. this Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena in downtown Wichita.

