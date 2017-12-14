Video of 2 Louisiana brothers accepted to their dream colleges goes viral

CNN Published:
(Photos courtesy NBC News)

BREAUS BRIDGE, La. (NBC) – On Tuesday, 16-year-old Ayrton Little tweeted video of the exact moment he learned he had been accepted to Harvard University.

Wearing a hoodie from his dream school and surrounded by classmates, friends and family, Ayrton and the crowd jumped for joy as he opened the acceptance letter on a laptop.

Ayrton, who skipped a grade, attends TM Landry College Preparatory, a school so small that there are only 16 people in his graduating class.

One of those students is Ayrton’s older brother Alex, seen in the second video when he got his acceptance letter into Stanford last Friday.

Both brothers said they have wanted to get into their respective universities for as long as they can remember.

Alex is the first from his high school to get into Stanford. And this is the third year in a row that a student from their school will go to Harvard.

Their mother said there were difficult times raising her sons as a single mom, but she felt lucky that she never had to worry about their performances in school.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s