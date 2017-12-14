Video of 2 Louisiana brothers accepted to their dream colleges goes viral

BREAUS BRIDGE, La. (NBC) – On Tuesday, 16-year-old Ayrton Little tweeted video of the exact moment he learned he had been accepted to Harvard University.

Wearing a hoodie from his dream school and surrounded by classmates, friends and family, Ayrton and the crowd jumped for joy as he opened the acceptance letter on a laptop.

Ayrton, who skipped a grade, attends TM Landry College Preparatory, a school so small that there are only 16 people in his graduating class.

One of those students is Ayrton’s older brother Alex, seen in the second video when he got his acceptance letter into Stanford last Friday.

Both brothers said they have wanted to get into their respective universities for as long as they can remember.

Alex is the first from his high school to get into Stanford. And this is the third year in a row that a student from their school will go to Harvard.

Their mother said there were difficult times raising her sons as a single mom, but she felt lucky that she never had to worry about their performances in school.

