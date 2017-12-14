Tickets go on sale for 2018 AAC Men’s Basketball Championship tomorrow

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Tickets to the 2018 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will be available to the general public on Friday, Dec. 15, the conference announced.

In 2018, the championship returns to the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, March 8-11. All 12 American Athletic Conference teams will compete for the league title, which will begin with four first-round games on Thursday, March 8.

Four quarterfinal doubleheaders will be played Friday, March 9, followed by a semifinal doubleheader Saturday, March 10. The championship will take place Sunday, March 11, just prior to the announcement of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field. After ESPN Networks provide television coverage of the first two days, CBS will broadcast the semifinals and championship.

Ticket packages made available to the general public on Dec. 15 include lower-level and premium seats and cover all 11 games of the championship. Tickets are available online at www.AmwayCenter.com, in person at the Amway Center box office, or by calling 407-440-7900. Tickets also are available from The American’s member institutions through each institution’s athletics ticket offices.

Fans may visit www.TheAmerican.org/MBB for the latest information on the 2018 championship.

The Amway Center hosted the 2016 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, which culminated in UConn capturing the tournament crown.

2018 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP • AMWAY CENTER • ORLANDO, FLA.

Thursday, March 8 – First Round (all times Eastern)

No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 seed, Noon (ESPNU)

No. 12 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Friday, March 9 – Quarterfinals

8/9 winner vs. No. 1 seed, Noon (ESPN2)

5/12 winner vs. No. 4 seed, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

7/10 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

6/11 winner vs. No. 3 seed, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saturday, March 11 – Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Quarterfinal winners, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, March 12 – Final

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)