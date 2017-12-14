Sam Cunliffe ready to make an impact for Kansas Men’s Basketball

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sam Cunliffe has waited a long time to take the court in a meaningful game for the Kansas Jayhawks. Saturday against Nebraska, he’ll finally get that chance.

Cunliffe transferred from Arizona State after 10 games last season, and had to sit out the past year as a result. He averaged 9.5 points per game in his 10 games as a Sun Devil, and will be counted on to provide hustle, athleticism, and some much-needed depth to this Jayhawks squad. But Bill Self cautions against expecting too much out of a player who hasn’t played in an actual game in 12 months.