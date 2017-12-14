Regal Cinemas to start serving Cheetos popcorn

Cheetos Popcorn, featuring Cheetos-flavored popcorn mixed with Crunchy Cheetos, will debut at participating Regal Cinemas nationwide.

Here in Wichita, the Cheetos popcorn will be available at the Warren East 20 and Warren West 17 & IMAX on Dec. 22 according to the Regal Cinema website.

“We’re excited to give moviegoers a chance to experience Cheetos in an unexpected and delicious new way through our first national theater partnership,” said Sean Mathews, director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “Cheetos and popcorn are the ultimate movie snack combination, and Regal Cinemas is the perfect partner to launch Cheetos Popcorn nationally.”

Regal Cinemas is the first national cinema chain to offer Cheetos Popcorn.

“Cheetos Popcorn is our gift to Regal fans enjoying their favorite movie this holiday season,” said John Curry, senior vice-president of foodservice, Regal Cinemas. “We are thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like Cheetos to deliver blockbuster snack choices to moviegoers.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.