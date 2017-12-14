Operation Holiday distribution begins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Inter-Faith Ministries Operation Holiday spent weeks accepting donations from the Wichita community, and volunteers worked hours to prepare for the program’s distribution days.,

For the next three days, Operation Holiday will provide food, warm coats and blankets to those in need during the holidays.

Ashley Davis, program director, said they plan to serve up to 14,000 people this year — more than half are children.

The holiday assistance program has become an important resource for many in the Wichita community.

In recent weeks, organizers sent out a plea for help. It’s no surprise the community stepped up with tons of donations.

“We are making steady progress,” said Davis. “The community has really answered our call for help at the last-minute. Our partners at the Food Bank came through with some extra items.”

However, Davis said they are still welcoming donations.

“We still have some gaps. We still have some areas of concern,” she said.

For those interested in donating, these are items they still need:

  • Blankets: Right now, they have just under 2,000, which is more than last year. They still don’t have enough to provide for 4,000 households.
  • Boys’ coats and large-sized adult coats
  • Canned protein, meat and fruits

According to Davis, they couldn’t be as generous with the donated goods as in years past.

People can drop off donations up until Saturday. They can be brought to the old Sears location at Towne West.

