Operation Holiday distribution begins and more donations are needed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday was a big day for Operation Holiday.

Thousands of people have signed up for help and KSN is a proud sponsor.

The staff and volunteers have been working towards helping the needy in the community.

“It is like a lot-a big help,” said Erica Graham, a recipient. “Like I said, we’re single mothers and, or single fathers out there who may not have all the money that they need and still work hard and want their children to enjoy Christmas.”

Graham is one of more than 13,000 people able to enjoy the many items offered to her family through Operation Holiday.

And, for each person, the need lies in different places.

“Blankets, hats, gloves, scarves because I have three younger kids,” said Briana Hunt, a recipient. “They’re four and younger, so it helps a lot.”

It’s an experience organizers say they look forward to offering every year.

“You see the first person cry because they’re going to be able to give their children a bicycle this year or you see an elderly person cry because she’s getting a bag of cat food and she doesn’t have to try to work that into her budget,” said Carolyn Kell, marketing coordinator for Inter-Faith Ministries. “It gets you everytime.”

Operation Holiday doesn’t only lie in the hands of those who donate.

There are volunteers who take part in the time of giving as well.

“I was part of the group that actually went out to the families and helped them grab the toys and the food that they would need the Christmas holiday,” said Maycee James, a volunteer.

“It’s awesome to see how many people come together to give to those in need and also the one’s that are giving,” said Mary Blea, a volunteer.

But, even with all the donations, there is still room to give back more.

Organizers have been struggling to get enough supplies to help all those who need it and are still asking for donations of food or clothing.