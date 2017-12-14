Michigan police probe remains of 3 children found in Montana

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Montana could be linked to the 2010 disappearance of three Michigan brothers.

The bones and teeth of three children were found in September in a shed in Missoula, Montana. An anthropologist estimated the children’s ages to be 2-4 years old, 5-8 years old and 6-10 years old.

Tanner, Alexander and Andrew Skelton were 5, 7 and 9 when they were last seen at their father’s Morenci, Michigan, home in November 2010.

Michigan State Police Detective Lt. Jeremy Brewer tells WTVG-TV in Toledo, Ohio, the agency has requested more information from Montana police but the only current connection between the cases is the victims’ approximate ages.

KECI-TV in Missoula reports the remains are undergoing DNA testing in Texas.

