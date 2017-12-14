Man arrested after selling Wichitan fake Shockers tickets

Related Coverage Wichitan out $200 because of fake tickets to upcoming basketball game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is behind bars just days after scamming a Wichita man into buying fake basketball tickets for this weekend’s Shockers game.

After news of the fake ticket scam got around, WPD Sgt. Nikki Woodrow was contacted by another citizen who had also purchased fraudulent tickets. Through the partnership of Sgt. Woodrow, WPD officer Meier and citizens, an arrest was made in the case.

Derek S. Devlin has been arrested for theft, possession of drugs and additional warrants.

