Inmate escapes from Stockton Correctional Facility

STOCKTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are asking the public for help after an inmate escaped from the Stockton Correctional Facility Thursday afternoon.

According to the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Ray Pollard, 47, escaped from the facility around 12:00 p.m.

Pollard is 5’6″ tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing standard inmate clothing and possibly a denim jacket.

If you have seen Pollard or know where he is, you are asked to call 911. Pollard was arrested on drug charges earlier this year.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.