Construction ends on Garden City’s busiest road

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City’s busiest road is no longer under construction. Crews finished work on Kansas Avenue yesterday.

“Kansas Ave is to Garden City as Kellogg is to Wichita,” said Garden City manager Matt Allen, comparing the relative impacts the road projects have on their respective cities.

Since early this year, Kansas Ave was under construction. Three widening and resurfacing projects were done at the same time, compounding traffic issues.

“A bigger headache in a shorter period of time won out over a smaller headache forever,” said Allen.

Some of the biggest issues for months were on the stretch of Kansas Ave between Main Street and Fleming Street. Barriers were constantly shifting, drivers couldn’t turn left, and cars stood still. Many people avoided the area and its stores entirely.

For business owner Jon Fort, traffic patterns sent confused drivers the wrong way down his one way street.

“With this being an access street,” he said, “we had a lot of traffic that this just became the main flow to get through here to get to Dillon’s or vice-versa, simply because it was easier or I have access, but it is a private drive.”

As the final cones are collected, residents can breathe easy.

“Extremely relieved,” said Fort. “It’s been, it seems like forever the project was started.”

Several retailers tell KSN that the construction this past year kept customers away, but since yesterday, they’re already seeing a bump in sales.