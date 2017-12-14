Act of kindness helps ticket scam victim get to WSU men’s basketball game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday we told you about the Wichita man who was scammed out of tickets to this Saturday’s WSU men’s basketball game at Intrust Bank Arena.

He shared his experience with KSN to warn others in the community about fake tickets online. But today, there are two reasons he’s smiling.

Wichita Police say they made an arrest in the case, and George Spies tells me he’s relieved.

But even better than that, George is now going to have to clear his calendar this Saturday to go here.

It was a typical day for George Spies. Until I called him up and said meet me downtown.

I told him I had someone who wanted to meet him.

“We wanted to introduce you guys…”

Alan Wondra said a special reason made him want to help out George and his family.

“Since twenty some years, on the anniversary of their birthdays and the anniversaries of their deaths, we do what we call, random acts of kindness,” said Alan Wondra, Wichita.

The Wondra’s lost their daughter Megan to SIDS when she was just five and a half months old. Three years later, tragedy hit the family a second time with the loss of their son Brett at birth.

With Brett’s 23rd birthday this Sunday, Alan saw on opportunity.

“In honor of Brett, I’ve got two tickets for you to go to the ball game,” said Wondra.

Wichita Police say they arrested Derek Devlin who sold the bogus tickets to George for theft among other charges.

George could’ve never guessed he and his family would be in the stands Saturday to cheer on the Shockers.

“They’re obviously a very generous family, and got great hearts,” said George Spies, Wichita.

Even better – Alan got two more tickets from his church group so George’s original plan of taking his entire family is now possible.

“I already told my son that we wasn’t going, he was kind of bummed out but now, he will be excited,” said Spies.

But, for Alan and his family. staying home to watch the game on TV is all for a good cause.

“Its going to make me feel real good too that I was able to help him, that I was able to give him his tickets and that him and his family can really enjoy the Shockers,” said Wondra.

Alan has two children Jenn and Aaron who also try to keep their siblings in mind through acts of kindness.

And if you’re at the game Saturday – George says to look out for a sign he will be holding at the game, a thank you to the Wondras.