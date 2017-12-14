3 deaths in burned Kansas home investigated as homicides

By Published: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the deaths of three people found in the rubble of a burned Kansas City, Kansas, home as homicides.

Police announced the homicide investigation Wednesday in a tweet. The early Tuesday fire initially was labeled as suspicious.

Firefighters searching the single-story home found two bodies at that time. A third body was found later in the day as firefighters sifted through the house.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released. A police spokesman says the coroner is working to identify the remains.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s