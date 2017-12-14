3 deaths in burned Kansas home investigated as homicides

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the deaths of three people found in the rubble of a burned Kansas City, Kansas, home as homicides.

Police announced the homicide investigation Wednesday in a tweet. The early Tuesday fire initially was labeled as suspicious.

Firefighters searching the single-story home found two bodies at that time. A third body was found later in the day as firefighters sifted through the house.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released. A police spokesman says the coroner is working to identify the remains.

