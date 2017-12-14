$10,000 reward offered in Wichita Pizza Hut driver’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Pizza Hut is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the death of one of their drivers last month in Wichita.

The company announced the reward Thursday, seeking tips in the Nov. 26 killing of Hasan Rahman. His body was found in the trunk of his car in east Wichita. Police say he was shot to death.

Rahman delivered Pizza Hut orders the previous night but didn’t return to the restaurant.

Investigators say they currently have few clues or leads in his death.

Crime Stoppers has also offered a $2,500 reward in the case.

Rahman moved to the United States from Bangladesh seven years ago and married three years ago.