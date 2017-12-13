Wrong-way driver causes multi-car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A wrong-way driver on Kellogg caused an early morning multi-car crash injuring multiple people.

Dispatch said it happened just before 1:20 a.m. Wednesday,

Wichita Police Sgt. Robert Reichenberger said a pickup truck was seen driving the wrong way on eastbound Kellogg near Washington. A car then tried to avoid the truck near the Seneca exit, but ended up colliding with one other vehicle. Four people were injured in the collision and one of them was in critical condition.

The driver of the truck continued to drive the wrong way.

According to Reichenberger, officers used stop sticks at Kellogg and Tyler. The driver was eventually stopped.

Dispatch tells KSN the driver was taken into custody.

Reichenberger said the driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

Eastbound Kellogg traffic was shut down at Seneca and Tyler for a period of time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.