WPD release photos of bank robbery suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have released photos of a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery.

The robbery happened at the Fidelity Bank in the 1300 block of north Woodlawn around 3:30 p.m.

The photos show the suspect and the vehicle he drove to the bank.

Authorities have not released any additional information as this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know the identity of this individual please call Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911.

