WPD release photos of bank robbery suspect

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy Wichita Police Department)

 

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have released photos of a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery.

The robbery happened at the Fidelity Bank in the 1300 block of north Woodlawn around 3:30 p.m.

The photos show the suspect and the vehicle he drove to the bank.

Authorities have not released any additional information as this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know the identity of this individual please call Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911.

 

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s