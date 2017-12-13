WPD looking for missing 87-year-old man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 87-year-old man.

Simon Canas was last seen at the QuikTrip near Kellogg and Broadway at approximately 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. He is 5’8″ tall, weighs 125 pounds, and he was wearing a green coat and a grey shirt with Farha Roofing on it.

Canas has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Police ask if you see him to please call 911 immediately.

