WPD: “Hide your stuff, lock your doors”

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) While you are getting some last-minute shopping done, thieves are doing the same.

Only they are shopping for your stuff.

Since November there have been 700 cases of car break-in’s, in Wichita.

A crime police say you can help prevent.

Sergeant Nikki Woodrow says, “Unfortunately a lot of people have the ‘it won’t happen to me mentality.'”

That is usually how it stars.

“If I was a thief this is what I would be looking for especially in a big parking lot,” says Woodrow.

And that is how it usually ends.

It only took five minutes in the Towne East parking lot before Sergeant Woodrow saw it for herself.

“Right on the front seat there is a brown leather billfold,” explains Woodrow.

People steal from cars, it’s not rocket science.

“Probably because of the holiday shopping,” says Woodrow.

But what is hard to explain is just how easy sergeant Woodrow says people are making it by leaving their personal property out in plain sight.

In East Wichita she says there have been 1,700 larcenies from auto.

200 of them since November 1st.

It could be in a residential area or a huge parking lot in broad daylight..

The Kellogg and Rock area has had five incidents just this month of larcenies and auto,” says Woodrow. “It is easy targets.”

Until the holidays are over, police will be upping their presence and doing patrols on foot as well as mounted horse patrols in mall and shopping center parking lots.

“People, lock your car take your stuff out and don’t be a victim,” says Woodrow.

She says it’s easier than you think.

“Hide your stuff!” says Woodrow.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s