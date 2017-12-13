WPD: “Hide your stuff, lock your doors”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) While you are getting some last-minute shopping done, thieves are doing the same.

Only they are shopping for your stuff.

Since November there have been 700 cases of car break-in’s, in Wichita.

A crime police say you can help prevent.

Sergeant Nikki Woodrow says, “Unfortunately a lot of people have the ‘it won’t happen to me mentality.'”

That is usually how it stars.

“If I was a thief this is what I would be looking for especially in a big parking lot,” says Woodrow.

And that is how it usually ends.

It only took five minutes in the Towne East parking lot before Sergeant Woodrow saw it for herself.

“Right on the front seat there is a brown leather billfold,” explains Woodrow.

People steal from cars, it’s not rocket science.

“Probably because of the holiday shopping,” says Woodrow.

But what is hard to explain is just how easy sergeant Woodrow says people are making it by leaving their personal property out in plain sight.

In East Wichita she says there have been 1,700 larcenies from auto.

200 of them since November 1st.

It could be in a residential area or a huge parking lot in broad daylight..

The Kellogg and Rock area has had five incidents just this month of larcenies and auto,” says Woodrow. “It is easy targets.”

Until the holidays are over, police will be upping their presence and doing patrols on foot as well as mounted horse patrols in mall and shopping center parking lots.

“People, lock your car take your stuff out and don’t be a victim,” says Woodrow.

She says it’s easier than you think.

“Hide your stuff!” says Woodrow.