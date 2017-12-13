Wichita Thunder looking to keep up strong play

Wichita Thunder Published:
Loveland, CO (Dec. 13th) – Wichita continues its five-game road trip tonight with a western swing to Loveland, Colorado to take on the Eagles at 8:05 p.m. central time.

Tonight is the first of six meetings between the two old Central Hockey League rivals. Each team will host the other three times with the Thunder coming to the Budweiser Event Center for the final two contests of the regular season in April. Wichita is 22-38-4 against the Eagles all-time and 6-24-2 on the road in the series.

Wichita is looking to get back in the win column tonight after losing its last two outings. The Eagles are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games. Both teams have 16 wins to their resume. Colorado is one point ahead of the Thunder with 35 points. The Thunder have one game in hand on the Eagles.

Colorado is the defending Kelly Cup Champion. The Eagles are led by Michael Joly, who has 19 goals and 27 points. Matt Register (8g, 16a) and Drayson Bowman (6g, 18a) each have 24 points. Mark MacMillan leads the Thunder with 19 points (11g, 8a) while Greg Chase is right behind him with 16 points (6g, 10a).

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $50 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s