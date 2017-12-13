Wichita Thunder looking to keep up strong play

Loveland, CO (Dec. 13th) – Wichita continues its five-game road trip tonight with a western swing to Loveland, Colorado to take on the Eagles at 8:05 p.m. central time.

Tonight is the first of six meetings between the two old Central Hockey League rivals. Each team will host the other three times with the Thunder coming to the Budweiser Event Center for the final two contests of the regular season in April. Wichita is 22-38-4 against the Eagles all-time and 6-24-2 on the road in the series.

Wichita is looking to get back in the win column tonight after losing its last two outings. The Eagles are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games. Both teams have 16 wins to their resume. Colorado is one point ahead of the Thunder with 35 points. The Thunder have one game in hand on the Eagles.

Colorado is the defending Kelly Cup Champion. The Eagles are led by Michael Joly, who has 19 goals and 27 points. Matt Register (8g, 16a) and Drayson Bowman (6g, 18a) each have 24 points. Mark MacMillan leads the Thunder with 19 points (11g, 8a) while Greg Chase is right behind him with 16 points (6g, 10a).

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $50 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!