WATCH: Pickup truck catches fire after crash, causes traffic slowdown

By Published:
(Photo courtesy Sean Ballinger)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An accident on Kellogg Wednesday caused a truck to catch fire.

Viewers sent KSN video and pictures of the fire in the westbound lanes of Kellogg, between West Street and I-235.

A witness said the pickup truck rear-ended a silver SUV just before 5:0 p.m. The impact of the crash started the fire.

There are no reports of injuries, but westbound lanes were blocked for some time, causing traffic to back up all the way to Seneca. At least one lane is back open.

