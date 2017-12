WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two homes were destroyed in a fire near 30th and Seneca Tuesday night.

Herb Smith III sent KSN this video of the fire. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing with two homes involved.

The Red Cross is helping three adults who were displaced by the fire.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Two houses on fire near 30th St S and Seneca. Additional units requested to the scene. #ictfire #icttraffic — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) December 13, 2017

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.