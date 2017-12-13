Saline County sheriff makes another marijuana arrest on I-70

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest for travelers with marijuana on I-70. The stop happened around 1:30 a.m. at milepost 248. The vehicle was clocked traveling at 84 mph.

KSAL reports that the deputy noticed the odor of pot, and after a search of the vehicle, they found personal use marijuana, pipes, and just over $33,000 in cash concealed in the back of the rental vehicle.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Miguel Addison of South Carolina and 21-year-old Kaleigh Marley of North Carolina.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.