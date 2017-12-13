Saline County sheriff makes another marijuana arrest on I-70

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest for travelers with marijuana on I-70. The stop happened around 1:30 a.m. at milepost 248. The vehicle was clocked traveling at 84 mph.

KSAL reports that the deputy noticed the odor of pot, and after a search of the vehicle, they found personal use marijuana, pipes, and just over $33,000 in cash concealed in the back of the rental vehicle.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Miguel Addison of South Carolina and 21-year-old Kaleigh Marley of North Carolina.

