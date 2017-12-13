Rollover accident causes sink hole in downtown Wichita

KSNW Published: Updated:
Rollover crash causes sink hole at 2nd and Emporia, Wichita, KS 12/12/2017

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A late night rollover accident took a turn for the worse when the car hit a fire hydrant, flooding the street which caused a sinkhole to form.

The crash happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd and Emporia.

The driver of the car suffered only minor issues.

The sinkhole shutdown traffic to 2nd street and northbound lanes of Emporia as crews work to repair it.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s