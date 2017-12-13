Rollover accident causes sink hole in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A late night rollover accident took a turn for the worse when the car hit a fire hydrant, flooding the street which caused a sinkhole to form.

The crash happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd and Emporia.

The driver of the car suffered only minor issues.

The sinkhole shutdown traffic to 2nd street and northbound lanes of Emporia as crews work to repair it.

