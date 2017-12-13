Researcher says “Man Flu” is a real thing

NEWFOUNDLAND, Canada (WCMH) — A Canadian researcher says “man flu” is real.

“Man flu” is a term used to chide men, who are suspected of exaggerating their symptoms, when sick from a cold or other minor illness.

CNN reports that according to research published Monday in the BMJ Medical Journal, with many respiratory diseases, men are more susceptible to complications than women.

Plus a woman’s immune system may be stronger than a man’s.

Doctor Kyle Sue, author of the study and an assistant professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, searched for relevant studies, and he found a good deal of evidence that he said is “suggestive of an immunity gap” but “not definitive.”

Other scientists, though, argue there’s still too little evidence to say man flu exists.

