Professor at Fort Hays State arrested on drug charges

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Hays police said a professor at Fort Hays State University was arrested on drug charges.

Police said Bryan Bennett, assistant professor of political science, was arrested back on Dec. 6 for possession or intent to distribute marijuana. He has since bonded out.

Charges have not yet been filed by the county attorney as he is reviewing the case.

His biography page has been removed from the Fort Hays State University website.

