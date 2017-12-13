Police still searching for Fidelity bank robbery suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have released photos of a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery. The robbery happened at the Fidelity Bank in the 1300 block of North Woodlawn around 3:30 p.m.

The man entered the bank with a gun and demanded money. During the robbery, he was able to get away with cash. Before leaving he sprayed three women, all employees, with pepper spray.

Below are the photos that show the suspect and the Volkswagen he drove to the bank.

If you know the identity of the suspect please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or 911.

