Police: Man stabbed multiple times in back of minivan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating after a man walked into Wesley hospital with multiple stab wounds Wednesday afternoon.

According to WPD officer Charley Davidson, a 35-year-old man told authorities he was stabbed multiple times by his 44-year-old ex-girlfriend while riding in a minivan.

The victim told police a disturbance erupted inside the vehicle near the 2900 block of E. 16th St. N. He told authorities his ex-girlfriend fled from the van after she stabbed him multiple times.

The victim was treated and released for injuries to his shoulder.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.