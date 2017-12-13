Police: Man stabbed multiple times in back of minivan

Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating after a man walked into Wesley hospital with multiple stab wounds Wednesday afternoon.

According to WPD officer Charley Davidson, a 35-year-old man told authorities he was stabbed multiple times by his 44-year-old ex-girlfriend while riding in a minivan.

The victim told police a disturbance erupted inside the vehicle near the 2900 block of E. 16th St. N. He told authorities his ex-girlfriend fled from the van after she stabbed him multiple times.

The victim was treated and released for injuries to his shoulder.

