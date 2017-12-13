Off-duty officer cleared in Costco self-defense shooting

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) – The Johnson County District Attorney says an off-duty police officer who shot and killed an armed man who was threatening customers at the Costco in Lenexa will not face any charges.

District Attorney Steve Howe said Wednesday that Kansas City, Kansas, police Capt. Michael Howell saved innocent lives during the confrontation on Nov. 26.

Ronald Hunt entered the store with a gun and was threatening to shoot customers. While store employees and customers were being evacuated, Howell identified himself as a police officer and told Hunt to drop the weapon.

Investigators say Hunt ignored the commands and threatened Howell, who shot him.

No one else in the store was injured.

Howe said Howell acted in self-defense and in defense of others, which is allowed by Kansas law.

