North Newton Co-op fire investigation remains open

By Published: Updated:
North Newton Co-op fire (Courtesy: Michelle Solomon)

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The fire at the Mid-Kansas Co-op on Nov. 16 remains under investigation, and Newton Fire Marshal Gary Crittenden said the case likely will remain open for some time.

Crittenden said investigators regard the cause of the fire as suspicious and want to make sure the investigation is thorough before a final determination is made.

The fire, one of the largest worked by Newton Fire/EMS in recent years, destroyed the metal building used to store compressed recyclables, causing an estimated $46,000 in damage.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s