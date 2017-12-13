North Newton Co-op fire investigation remains open

Related Coverage Officials still investigating cause of North Newton co-op fire

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The fire at the Mid-Kansas Co-op on Nov. 16 remains under investigation, and Newton Fire Marshal Gary Crittenden said the case likely will remain open for some time.

Crittenden said investigators regard the cause of the fire as suspicious and want to make sure the investigation is thorough before a final determination is made.

The fire, one of the largest worked by Newton Fire/EMS in recent years, destroyed the metal building used to store compressed recyclables, causing an estimated $46,000 in damage.

