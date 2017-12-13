Missouri residents restore snowmen after vandalism

Published:

DIAMOND, Mo. (AP) – Residents in southwest Missouri built two snowmen in a symbol of unity after a local school district’s snowman constructed of hay bales burned down.

The Joplin Globe reports that the Diamond School District’s Frosty the Snowman burned Friday night. Diamond High School Principal Don Epps says firefighters quickly put out the fire, but the loss of hay was valued at about $500.

Epps says residents were upset by the alleged vandalism and decided to put up two snowmen in response, to show the community’s unity. Residents gathered Monday at the school to applaud the restoration.

One snowman is made out of metal. The other snowman is made out of silage and was built with materials salvaged from the fire.

Police say an investigation into the fire is ongoing.

