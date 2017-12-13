Man charged in dragging death of 86-year-old man

By Published: Updated:
Gavel (KSN News)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A man has been charged with dragging an 86-year-old man to death in Kansas City, Kansas, as he tried to stop his pickup truck from being stolen.

Thirty-one-year-old Dominic McGee was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and theft in the Nov. 29 death of Frank Davila. Bond is set at $500,000. McGee is jailed in Jackson County, Missouri.

Police say Davila was dragged when he confronted someone trying to steal his truck. He died at a hospital.

The carjacker fled in the truck, which was later found unoccupied across the state line in Kansas City, Missouri.

A prosecutor’s office spokesman didn’t immediately return an email asking whether McGee had an attorney.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s