Local rappers raise eyebrows after using Wichita fire truck in music video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A music video created by a local rap group is getting the attention of more than just YouTuber’s. The video is raising eyebrows and questions because parts of it are shot on, around and in a station 15 Wichita fire truck.

“It said the dub so I assume we’re in Wichita,” said Wichita resident Dante, as he viewed the video for the first time. “I’m indifferent about a feeling. I think it’s amusing. I would like to know how they got the fire truck though .”

That’s a hot button question for lots of people who saw the music video, including Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis.

“Fire trucks are used for public service announcements; sometimes in charity issues and things like that but they have to be in uses that are keeping with the mission of the department or the city as a whole,” explained Bevis.

Blevis said this is currently a personnel issue that is under investigation, but the video is not within the mission of the fire department or the city of Wichita.

“Things that we’ve been involved with forever like the Salvation Army, those things were at one point vetted to make sure that was something keeping with the overall mission of the department and the city,” said Bevis. “Nowadays anybody can clip a video or a photo or whatever and we don’t have a lot of control but the things we can we try very hard to because otherwise it’s a disservice to the public that we serve.”

As of now, the video has been viewed over 6,000 times. KSN did reach out to the rappers in the video. They accepted the call and were initially ready to discuss the music video, but when asked about the use of the fire truck and how they got permission, they quickly ended the call. KSN will continue to follow this story as it develops.

