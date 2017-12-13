Jeremiah Mork charged with first-degree murder of Wichita man

Related Coverage Police identify victim in weekend shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Charges have been filed against Jeremiah Mork in the murder of 45-year-old Randy Gibson.

According to Dan Dillon with Sedgwick County, Mork has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and a parole violation.

Randy Gibson was found dead in the 2200 block of Parkridge early Saturday morning. A 31-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man were also found shot.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.