Jeremiah Mork charged with first-degree murder of Wichita man

Jeremiah Mork (Photo courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Charges have been filed against Jeremiah Mork in the murder of 45-year-old Randy Gibson.

According to Dan Dillon with Sedgwick County, Mork has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and a parole violation.

Randy Gibson was found dead in the 2200 block of Parkridge early Saturday morning. A 31-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man were also found shot.

