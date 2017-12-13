Grandpa’s little “Hacker” goes on shopping spree

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) –

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) – A Florida business owner got a big surprise when hundreds of dollars in toys arrived at his restaurant.

Turns out the toys were purchased on his Amazon account by his 6-year-old grandson, looking for a little retail therapy.

Frank Giuliano says he was surprised when toys started showing up to his restaurant in Cape Coral. First it was a race track set, then a small electric car kids can drive around in.

Giuliano looked at his account and saw the two toys had a price tag close to $500, and the purchases were made by his 6-year-old grandson, Jacob.

Jacob saw the toys and thought they looked cool, so he bought them. “I goed on Amazon and got em’,” said Jacob.

“The look on his face was priceless when realized that he’d been busted basically,” said Giuliano. “I was so impressed that I thought holy smokes how can you do this when you’re six years old.”

