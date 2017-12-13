Garden City PD searching for rape, aggravated kidnapping suspect

By Published:
Ashley Nicole Perez (Photo courtesy Garden City Police)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who is considered dangerous.

According to the Garden City Police Department, Ashley Nicole Perez, 29, is wanted for suspicion of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and domestic battery.

Perez has several tattoos including: a tattoo of lips and “melinda” on the left side of her neck, a tattoo on her right forearm, and a tattoo that says “Garden City” on her left hand.

Authorities say Perez drives a 2000 red Chevrolet Cavalier sedan with KS plate 724JFC.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Ashley Perez, you should call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s