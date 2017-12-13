Garden City PD searching for rape, aggravated kidnapping suspect

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who is considered dangerous.

According to the Garden City Police Department, Ashley Nicole Perez, 29, is wanted for suspicion of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and domestic battery.

Perez has several tattoos including: a tattoo of lips and “melinda” on the left side of her neck, a tattoo on her right forearm, and a tattoo that says “Garden City” on her left hand.

Authorities say Perez drives a 2000 red Chevrolet Cavalier sedan with KS plate 724JFC.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Ashley Perez, you should call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

