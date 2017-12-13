Caught on video: Thief steals Kansas woman’s Christmas decor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At least two Kansas families have fallen victim to a Christmas Grinch.

“He was here when I went to bed on a Sunday night and got up Monday morning to go to work and he was gone,” said Lynn Miller.

Lynn Miller’s deceased sister gifted her an 8-foot tall inflatable Grinch in 2004. Since then, Miller has placed the inflatable in her Wichita yard during the holidays.

“I have nieces and nephews that this Grinch has been here their whole lives. Everybody gets together here at Christmas, on Christmas Eve to do a gift exchange and these children have grown up with the Grinch and I take pictures of them with the Grinch and it has been just a part of Christmas,” Miller said.

However, that tradition won’t happen this year after Miller said thieves stole her Grinch.

“It may just be a silly inflatable Christmas ornament but it’s not to me, so they just don’t know how bad they have broken a tradition,” Miller said. “It makes me very sad because I know I’m not the only one who has fallen victim.”

Josie Ramon of Salina said she had her three snowmen inflatables stolen in early December. Her surveillance video shows a man walking up to her front yard and running off with the about $200 set.

“Please keep a look out for our snowman’s. We work very hard to buy these, but the most important is that our little boy loves to have them in our yard and gets very excited to turn them on every night,” Ramon wrote on Facebook.

Wichita police told KSN while it’s unfortunate, they are not shocked by the thefts.

“In the past years during Halloween people had pumpkins smashed, well now a lot of people are placing the inflatables in the front yard and it’s always a concern that vandalism may occur,” said Wichita Police Captain Lem Moore.

In both cases, the families said their inflatables were staked down. Ramon said she has put her inflatables on the roof to deter thieves from taking them. Miller said she is thinking about doing the same, but is still hopeful the thieves will return her Grinch.

“If the person that did take the Grinch is out there I would be happy if you just bring him right back,” Miller said. “If you would like to bring him home, I would gladly have him back.”